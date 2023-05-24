Mohali, May 24 (PTI) Girls bagged the top three positions in the Class 12 Punjab School Education Board examinations, the results of which were declared here on Wednesday.

Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School Sardulgarh in Mansa was the topper, securing 500 out of 500 marks, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) said in a release.

Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School in Bathinda bagged the second position with 498 marks. BCM Ludhiana Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, Ludhiana, came in third place with 497 marks, the release stated.

Science stream students recorded a pass percentage of 98.68. The pass percentage in the Commerce and Humanities streams were 98.30 and 90.62, respectively.

A total 2,96,709 students appeared for the examinations, of whom 2,74,378 students passed the exam.

Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 95.14 against 90.25.

In the urban areas, the pass percentage was 92.90 while it was 92.17 per cent in the rural areas.

The pass percentage in government schools was 91.86 per cent. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 94.77 while government-aided schools reported 91.03, said the PSEB statement.

