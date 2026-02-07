New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, addressed the Convocation Ceremony 2025-26 of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), held with academic grandeur and enthusiasm.

Addressing the gathering, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda described the convocation as a milestone achieved through years of hard work, perseverance, discipline, and dedication, marking not just the culmination of an academic journey but the beginning of a new phase of responsibility towards the nation and society.

He urged the graduating students to move forward guided by strong values, ethical conduct, and a commitment to public service.

Nadda emphasised that the graduating cohort is privileged to be entering their professional lives during the second phase of Amrit Kaal, leading up to 2047, when India aspires to become a fully developed nation.

He emphasised that this phase presents both immense opportunities and significant responsibilities, urging youth to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Highlighting the transformative progress achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last eleven years, the Union Minister noted that 23 AIIMS have been established, up from just 6 earlier, creating a robust network of state-of-the-art healthcare institutions across the country.

He further stated that India has made remarkable advances across healthcare indicators, including maternal and child health and communicable and non-communicable diseases.

He noted that institutional deliveries have increased from 78 per cent to 89 per cent, while Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) have declined at nearly three times the global average.

Referring to tuberculosis control efforts, Nadda highlighted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged India's significant progress, noting that TB notifications have increased substantially and that the decline rate is twice the global average.

He also noted that malaria-related death prevalence has reduced to 0.6% despite India accounting for nearly one-sixth of the world's population.

Nadda further emphasised that out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure has declined sharply from 62 per cent to 39.4 per cent, driven by initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and large-scale population screening programmes, making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Underscoring the challenges ahead, he urged students to maintain both quality and scale in service delivery while addressing the needs of India's vast population. He also acknowledged the collective contributions of parents, faculty, institutional leadership, and support staff in shaping students' academic success.

Concluding his address, Nadda urged graduates to carry with them the sense that society has enabled their success, and, in return, to strive to give back by serving society selflessly and meaningfully.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Bhalla, Chancellor of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) and Manav Rachna University (MRU), congratulated the graduating students and emphasised the institution's commitment to academic excellence, innovation-driven learning, industry collaboration, and global exposure.

He encouraged students to remain rooted in ethical values while striving for professional excellence and societal impact.

During the ceremony, Honoris Causa degrees were conferred upon distinguished personalities in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society. The recipients included Justice Gita Mittal (MRU); Shreyasi Singh, Sports Minister of Bihar (MRIIRS); Anil Kumar J Nayak, National President, Indian Medical Association (MRIIRS); and Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism, Republic of Malta (MRIIRS).

A total of 2,150 students from diverse disciplines, including engineering, management, law, education, sciences, and healthcare, were awarded degrees during the convocation. This included 521 undergraduate students, 58 postgraduate students, and 11 doctoral scholars, marking a significant academic milestone for the graduating cohort. Meritorious students were also honoured with gold medals and academic awards for their exemplary academic performance and outstanding achievements.

Senior dignitaries, faculty members, parents, and graduating students were present. (ANI)

