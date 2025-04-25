Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Affirming support for the Centre in dealing with the situation following the Pahalgam terror attack, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and the terrorists, even if it means merging PoK with India.

Reddy, who led a candlelight rally in protest against the terror attack, said the Centre needs to act decisively to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

He recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had compared the then PM Indira Gandhi to Goddess Durga over the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

"You (PM Modi) remember Durga Mata. Take action, whether it's attacking Pakistan or any other measure. Today, steps should be taken against Pakistan. This is not the time for compromise. A befitting reply should be given. Move ahead, and we will stand with you. 140 crore Indians are with you," he said.

"Make Pakistan into two parts. Merge PoK with India. We will stand with you. You are a devotee of Durga Mata. Remember Indira ji," Reddy added.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, and Telangana ministers were present on the occasion.

International delegates attending the two-day 'Bharat Summit' organised by the Congress government in Telangana also participated in the candlelight rally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)