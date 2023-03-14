Srinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema -- an amalgam of several religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir -- on Tuesday condemned the "brutal and inhuman" killing of a woman in Budgam district.

In a statement, the MMU expressed serious concern over the ever-increasing graph of barbaric crimes and new social evils in Kashmir.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Viral Video With Man, Father Shoots Daughter and Wife to Death in Jhansi.

The remarks came after a woman was murdered in Soibugh area of the central Kashmir district and her body cut into several parts which were hid at different locations.

Police has already arrested a person in connection with the murder.

Also Read | NEET PG 2023 Result Announced On nbe.edu.in, Know How To Check Cut-Off List.

"It is a matter of concern and introspection for all of us. The Kashmir Valley has been the land of saints, rishis and sages for centuries, and here our illustrious forefathers had made all their efforts for the protection and promotion of Islamic, human and moral values in every era," the statement said.

The MMU said this incident has shamed humanity and is extremely sad.

It expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in this heinous crime so that nobody will have the courage to do such an inhumane and un-Islamic act in the future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)