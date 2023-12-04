Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) The five-day Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF), aimed at strengthening the networking of Ayurvedic stakeholders across continents, is set to conclude here on Tuesday.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will address the valedictory function of the event, an official statement said on Monday.

The event has brought together Ayurvedic practitioners, academics, policy-makers, leaders of the wellness sector, tour operators, and a wide array of stakeholders from different Indian states and abroad.

In addition to evolving strategies for showcasing Ayurveda's immense potential in addressing the health challenges of the present world, the event has also provided a significant boost to wellness tourism.

Top tour operators and Ayurvedic institutions in the state and outside have forged collaborations to attract wellness holidaymakers from within the country and abroad, according to the statement.

The event featured experts-led scientific sessions focusing on the latest scientific advancements in Ayurveda.

The Arogya Expo featuring a large number of Ayurvedic institutions and the free Ayurvedic OP clinic organised as part of the event drew a steady stream of visitors right from the start.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated the flagship event at Greenfield International Stadium on December 1, where a special message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the initiative of the country's Ayurvedic fraternity was read out.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the chief patron of GAF.

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju were among those addressed the meet.

The biennial event is organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, the Government of India, Government of Kerala.

