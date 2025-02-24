Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi innagurated the Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit on Monday and lauding the State government noted the state's potential to become top five states of the country in terms of GDP. He further said that Madhya Pradesh will play a crucial role in India's development journey

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the world's optimistic views toward India in terms of its "fastest" growing economy and said that such views have boosted the confidence of other states.

"This is the first time in the history of India when the whole world is so optimistic for India. Just a few days ago, the World Bank said that India will remain the world's fastest-growing economy in the coming years. A representative of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said the future of the world is in India. These kind of examples shows world confidence in India and this confidence is increasing the spirit of every state. Today we can see this in MP's Global Investment Summit," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further highlighted MP's potential to be one of the top five states of the country in terms of GDP, while noting the development the state has achieved in last two decades.

"MP, in terms of population is the fifth largest state in India. In terms of Agriculture is one of the top states in India, In terms of minerals, MP is in the top five states of the country. This state has every potential to be into the top 5 GDP states in the country. In the past two decades, MP has seen the era of transformation. Today MP is one of the top states for investment.

Madhya Pradesh has become a leading player in the India's EV revolution, the Prime minister said.

"More than two Lakh Electrical Vehicles registered in MP till January 2025, which shows almost 90 per cent of growth, this indicates MP is becoming an amazing centre for manufacturing," PM Modi said.

PM said that Madhya Pradesh has benefitted from the infrastructure boom in India and has best connectivity between Delhi to Mumbai, making the state accessible to Mumbai' ports and the markets of North-India.

PM also noted the rapid growth transport network across MP, highlighting its 5 lakh kilometres road network and modernisation of railway stations.

"There are more than five lakh kilometres road network in MP, MP's industrial corridors are connecting from modern expressway which means that growth of the logistic sector is certain. the state's rail network is also being modernised. The rail network is 100 per cent electrified. The pictures of Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station pictures can win anyone's heart. On this basis MP's 80 railway stations are being modernised under Amrit Bharat Station's scheme," the prime minister said Modi said.

PM Modi also emphasised the state's "unprecedented" growth in the green energy sector.

"In the last decade, India saw unprecedented growth in the green energy sector. Almost 70 billion USD is invested in the renewable energy sector, generating more than 10 Lakh jobs in last year only. MP has 31, 000 MWs power generation capacity, it has 30 per cent solar energy. A few days ago floating solar plant was started in Omkalesahwar," PM Modi said.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 that began today in Bhopal will continue till February 25.

The state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The summit will witness the participation of 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals from key strategic nations, further strengthening international business ties. (ANI)

