India News | Goa: 33 COVID-19 Cases Detected, Most in Hotspot Mangor Hill

Panaji, Jun 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 33 on Sunday, with over half coming from Vasco's Mangor Hill area, which has already been declared a containment zone, state health secretary Nila Mohanan said.

The state now has 300 COVID-19 cases while the number of active ones is 235.

Mohanan said, as per Ministry of Health Affairs (MHA) guidelines, a COVID care facility has been set up at Shiroda's primary health centre where asymptomatic patients would be admitted, while ESI Hospital in Margo would treat symptomatic ones.

"Shiroda is a 60-bed facility which can be expanded further depending on need," she added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 300, new cases: 33, deaths: nil, discharged: 65, active cases 235, Samples tested till date: 27,402.

