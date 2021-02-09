Panaji, Feb 9 (PTI) Goa recorded 59 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 53,996 on Tuesday, while nearly 100 more patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said.

The death toll increased to 774 as two more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 52,530 after 98 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

Goa now has 692 active cases of COVID-19, he said.

"With 1,505 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to4,64,805," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,996, new cases 59, death toll 774, discharged 52,530, active cases 692, samples tested so far 4,64,805.

