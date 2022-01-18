Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa increased by 2,522 to touch 2,15,171 on Tuesday, the cases being detected from 5,508 tests at a positivity rate of 45.78 per cent, an official said.

The day also saw six people dying of the infection and 2,476 getting discharged post recovery, taking the toll and recovery count to 3,569 and 1,89,605 respectively, he said.

The active tally in the coastal state stands at 21,997 and the number of tests conducted so far is 17,41,431, the official informed.

