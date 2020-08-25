Panaji, Aug 25 (PTI) A team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi visited Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 treatment facility set up for critical patients.

The AIIMS team had arrived in Goa on Monday to monitor the health of Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik.

Also Read | NEET, JEE 2020 Guidelines: From Wearing Face Mask to Carrying Water Bottle, List of Fresh Instructions For Students Issued by NTA.

AIIMS doctors, in the presence of state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar, inspected three wards tailor-made to treat critical patients.

"We jointly reviewed the newly commissioned wards 145, 146 and 147. They shared their valuable inputs and expressed satisfaction pertaining to the treatment given to #COVID19 positive patients," Rane tweeted.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Extends Validity of Driving Licences, Registration Certificates and Permits Till December 31, 2020 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked the team of doctors from AIIMS and said their guidance will help the state's medical team to manage the pandemic.

Goa has recorded 14,138 COVID-19 cases and 148 fatalities so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)