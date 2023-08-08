Panaji, Aug 8 (PTI) Legislators across party lines on Tuesday raised the issue of dust pollution due to handling of coal cargos at Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) in Vasco, South Goa.

BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar, the Aam Aadmi Party's Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, Goa Forward Party legislator Vijai Sardesai, Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira voiced their concerns during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.

Amonkar demanded that coal cargo handling companies — Southwest Port Infrastructure and Adani Mormugao Terminal — be asked to control the dust pollution levels.

The other members also raised concern about the pollution affecting residents of port town Vasco.

Responding to a volley of questions, state Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral said that continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) will be set up in Vasco by the end of the year.

The ambient air quality control systems have already been installed at five locations in the city, he said.

The minister further said that an indicative sensor-based station for live monitoring of the pollution has been installed and it provides pollution data.

Whenever pollution levels are found exceeding the permissible limit, the companies handling coal cargos are asked to stop their operation till the levels are reduced, he said.

The transportation of coal is also stopped when the pollution levels increase, Cabral said, adding that the state government is taking all necessary actions.

A dome-shaped structure is being installed at MPA so that dust does not fly out while the cargo is being handled, the minister said.

