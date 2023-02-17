Panaji, Feb 17 (PTI) The curtain raiser of the Goa Carnival Float Parade was held on Friday evening in Porvorim, during which the grand float of 'King Momo' was unveiled.

Among those who attended the function was Union Minister Shripad Naik and Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade along with restaurateur Russel D'Souza who has been chosen to play 'King Momo', the mythical leader of the world renowned parade.

Several floats that moved on a three-kilometre route as part of the curtain raiser gave out social messages, including ones on drinking responsibly and not driving after consuming liquor.

Carnival festivities will begin in Goa from Saturday with the first parade being hosted at Panaji, followed by Margao on Sunday, Vasco on Monday and Mapusa on Tuesday, officials here said.

