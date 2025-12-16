Panaji (Goa) (India), December 16 (ANI): The Luthra Brothers-Gaurav and Saurabh, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora Goa, where 25 people were killed in a fire, will be deported from Thailand today, according to the Goa police.

Upon their arrival, officials from the central agencies will take Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra to the Patiala House Court in Delhi, from where the Goa Police will take them on transit remand.

Luthra brothers are being deported from Bangkok to face charges for allegedly operating the club without proper safety permits. The blaze on December 6 in their club is suspected to have been caused during a fire show on the premises.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has formed a special legal team to ensure the case is pursued effectively.

The police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years. Investigating officers are gathering evidence regarding all alleged violations committed by the Luthra brothers in order to prepare a strong charge sheet.

Indian authorities have furnished all required documentation to the Thai side, including the necessary Emergency Certificates (ECs) issued after the brothers' passports were cancelled.

Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports and requested the Thai authorities to deport them. An Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return.

This is possible under an extradition treaty between the two countries, which has been in force since 2015. Thai officials stressed that due process will be followed as cooperation between the two countries continues. Authorities say they are working with their Indian counterparts to ensure a prompt lawful handover.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok is also actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case.

The swift developments signal a breakthrough after earlier reports suggested the case was headed for a prolonged legal battle in Bangkok due to competing claims and human rights issues stemming from the cancellation of their travel documents.

The Luthra brothers fled to Thailand shortly after the blaze on December 6, when emergency teams were still battling it.

The Goa Police has filed a criminal case dated December 07 at the Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa, under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The FIR states that on December 6, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the accused persons, had organised a fire show at the restaurant Birch by Romeo Lane, Arpora, without taking proper precautions and without providing fire safety equipment and other safety measures.

The fire show resulted in a serious fire, due to which 25 innocent people, including tourists and staff, succumbed to death and many others were seriously injured. The Luthra brothers, despite knowing that the restaurant does not have emergency exit doors on the ground or deck floors for evacuation in an emergency, organised the fire show.(ANI)

