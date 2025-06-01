Panaji (Goa) [India], June 1 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that it is a "great" pleasure to meet and congratulate Indian Navy officers Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A on the successful completion of the 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II' aboard INSV Tarini in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a post on X, the Goa Chief Minister said that it was truly inspiring to hear firsthand about their remarkable courage, unwavering commitment, and exceptional endurance in completing this historic circumnavigation.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma Led-BJP Government in Assam Concerned for Power, Money, Land, Syndicate, Alleges Gaurav Gogoi.

"It was a great pleasure to meet and congratulate Indian Navy officers Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A on the successful completion of the 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II' aboard INSV Tarini, in the presence of Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji at INS Hansa," CM Sawant said on X.

"It was truly inspiring to hear firsthand about their remarkable courage, unwavering commitment, and exceptional endurance in completing this historic circumnavigation - a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and determination of women in service to the nation," he added.

Also Read | Aligarh Shocker: College Faculty Member Booked for Sending ‘Obscene’ Messages to Female Student.

"The Government of Goa looks forward to formally honouring their inspiring achievement in the days to come," the Goa CM affirmed.

https://x.com/DrPramodPSawant/status/1929046273749037298

Indian Navy Officers Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa returned to Goa on Saturday after successfully completing Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a circumnavigation expedition aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

A major highlight of the expedition was reaching Point Nemo, the most remote location on Earth, marking a rare feat for any sailing crew and a first for the Indian Navy's women officers.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the role of the women in the Indian armed forces while attending the flag-in ceremony of the Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which was out at sea for nearly 8 months on the voyage 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II' for circumnavigating the globe, with a crew of two: Lieutenant Commander Roopa. A Lieutenant Commander Dilna K.

The Defence Minister lauded the bravery of the Navy officers, saying that to travel 45 thousand kilometres while facing the ocean is a feat of its own.

"Around 25 thousand nautical miles, meaning around 45 thousand kilometres, were travelled in 8 months; that too, doing it while in the middle of the sea, is a big feat of bravery on its own," the Defence Minister said during his speech.

"The loneliness you might have witnessed cannot be truly put into words. Here people stay with each other and feel lonely, and you people (the crew of INSV Tarini), facing the lonely sea, where one forgets about humans and cannot see any animals either. In that situation, you have spent 8 months. I understand that you might have faced many problems," Singh said.

He highlighted the contribution of women in the armed forces.

"Today, the daughters of our country are fulfilling their responsibilities very well from the heights of Siachen to the depths of the sea. The doors of the schools of armed forces have been opened for women," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)