Sankhali (Goa) [India], June 7 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a Janta Darbar on Saturday in Sankhali, providing a platform for citizens to express their grievances and concerns directly to the government.

This event is part of a regular initiative to foster direct communication between the government and its constituents.

Earlier on June 3, in a major step toward strengthening digital skilling in Goa, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, today inaugurated the Lenovo LEAP Digital Innovation Lab located at the Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sanquelim and officially launched the program's dedicated online skilling platform.

The initiative aims to train 10,000 students across Goa in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Full Stack Web Development, with a strong focus on inclusion--targeting at least 40% women participants and reaching 1,000 students with disabilities. The Digital Innovation Lab will serve as a central space for hands-on, experiential learning.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on June 2 termed the creation of the Divyang Department in his administration a "major change" in spearheading the welfare of the differently abled in the state.

"The Goa government has started a Divyang Department. This is a major change after the International Purple Festival," Sawant told ANI at the concluding ceremony of the ADIP Assessment Camp.

"Divyang Minister Subhash Faldessai has done excellent work. I thank the department and the minister. We are ahead of other governments when it comes to welfare for the divyangs," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

