Colvale (Goa) [India], October 20 (ANI): Colvale Police has arrested one person who is a native of Bihar for possessing Ganja.

As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, reliable information was received from a source that one person was coming to deliver Ganja at four road junction, Colvale, Bardez - Goa.

Accordingly, Colvale Police formed a raiding team and laid a trap.

Further today on October 20, the team nabbed the accused person at Colvale and seized from his possession 2.50 kg of Ganja worth Rs. 2,50,000.

The accused person was identified as Aniket Kumar, age 23 years, a resident of Verna, Goa and a native of Bihar.

An offence under section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act has been registered.

The raiding team consisted of PI Somnath Mahajik, PSI Mandar Parab, Head constable Rupesh Korgaonkar, constables Suraj Kinlekar, Sandeep Malik, Mandar Kambli and Sadashiv Parab.

Further investigation is in progress with PSI Mandar Parab under the supervision of SP North Shobhit Saksena IPS and SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi. (ANI)

