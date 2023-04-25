Panaji, Apr 25 (PTI) The crime branch of Goa police has summoned two sisters against whom a case has been registered for allegedly spreading religious hatred against the majority community through their posts on Instagram, an official said on Tuesday.

The police had last week registered a suo moto case against two Instagram accounts over posts that were derogatory in nature and hurt religious sentiments, he said.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan told PTI that the twin sisters have been summoned on April 27 as a part of the investigation in the case.

The summons are issued to the sisters under section 41 (A) of the Criminal Procedure Code, 153-A (hurting religious sentiments) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act, it was stated.

