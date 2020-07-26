Panaji, July 26 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 4,861, a Health official said.

With two more succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 35, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,132 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Today, Overall Count Reaches 36,430: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

A total of 230 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,277 and that of active cases to 1,549, he added.

The deceased included two men aged 63 and 53 who died at ESI hospital in Margao.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Says 'Democracy In Danger, Centre Attempting Coup in Rajasthan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'.

"A total of 8,219 samples were tested on Sunday, of which 175 returned positive and 1,411 negative. Result of 6,633 samples are awaited," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,861, new cases 175, deaths 35, discharged 3,277, active cases 1,549, samples tested till date 1,23,130.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)