Panaji, July 9 (PTI) The Goa government will introduce a bill to ban breeding and rearing of Pit bull and Rottweiler dogs in the monsoon session of the assembly beginning on July 21, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He said the state cabinet, chaired by him, has given its nod to introduce the Goa Animal Breeding, Domestication and Regulation and Compensation Bill, 2025.

"The bill proposing to ban dog breeds like Pit bulls and Rottweilers will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session," Sawant told reporters without elaborating on the provisions of the upcoming bill.

Pit bull–type dogs have a controversial reputation as pets, due to their proclivity to latch on while biting. Several attacks involving pit bulls were documented in India.

In August 2024, a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by an unleashed pit bull at Anjuna village in North Goa, following which the dog owner was booked for negligence.

Rottweiler dogs are known for territorial aggressiveness.

In a disturbing incident in Ahmedabad, a four-month-old baby girl was mauled to death by a pet Rottweiler dog after it broke free from its owner's control at a residential society in May.

