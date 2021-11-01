Panaji (Goa) [India], November 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a free pilgrimage for Goans to Ayodhya if his party comes to power in the state after Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Goa today, Kejriwal said, "Recently I visited Ayodhya. It was a great experience to visit the Ayodhya temple. After concluding my visit, I came up with an idea. If we form a government in Goa, we will arrange free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for Hindus and to Velankanni for Christians."

"For Muslims, we will provide a free trip to Ajmer Sharif and to Shirdi temple for those who revere Sai Baba. This scheme will be called Tirth Yatra Yojana," he said.

Slamming the Congress and BJP parties in the state, Kejriwal alleged that both the parties are corrupt and are working in collusion.

"Both Congress and BJP are corrupt. This is why Congress doesn't dare to speak against BJP because they know they would be sent to jail if they speak. Why hasn't a single case been filed against ex-Congress Chief Minister in the last 10 years of BJP rule?", said the AAP chief.

He added, "Both Congress and BJP are working in collusion. Mil baant ke malai khate hain. They have an agreement, as per which, neither takes action against another when they form a government." (ANI)

