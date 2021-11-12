Panaji, Nov 12 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 1,78,445 after 23 more people tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 41 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,74,794 and toll to 3,372, he said.

The coastal state is currently left with 279 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 2,573 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 15,01,496, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,445, new cases 23, death toll 3,372, discharged 1,74,794, active cases 279, samples tested till date 15,01,496.

