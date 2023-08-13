Panaji (Goa) [India], August 13 (ANI): A man from Goa has been booked by the Colvale Police on Saturday for allegedly insulting and abusing a woman police officer and circulating a video of it on social media, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Lyndon Sequira, a resident of Sirsaim village in Bardez sub-district of Goa.

Also Read | Punjab: Worker Stuck in 70-Feet Deep Borewell After Sand Falls on Him in Jalandhar.

Mapusa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jivba Dalvi said, “The accused had recorded a video wherein he can be seen abusing and insulting the modesty of a lady police officer. Which was then widely circulated on social media.”

The police have registered an FIR under sections 354-A, 500, 504, and 509 of IPC in connection to the incident.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Plants Saplings at Guchhu Pani in Dehradun Under 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Campaign.

Further investigation is in progress, SDPO Dalvi added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)