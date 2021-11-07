GMPF convener Puti Goankar joined AAP in the preesence of Arvind Kejriwal in Panaji on Sunday.

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 7 (ANI): Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) convener Puti Gaonkar on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Panaji.

Gaonkar joined the party in the presence of AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Earlier on Friday, Gaonkar had announced that he will be contesting the upcoming polls in the state on an AAP's ticket from the Sanquelim assembly constituency held by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Goa will go to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. (ANI)

