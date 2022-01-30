Vasco da Gama (Goa) [India], January 30 (ANI): Goa needs a people-first government which can only be provided by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday while launching the campaign for the state assembly polls in Goa's Vasco da Gama city.

He also took a jibe at Congress party and said it can only provide a "family-first" government.

Addressing a Town hall meet in the city today, Shah said, "Goa needs a people-first government which can only be provided by the BJP. The Congress party can give you a government, but it will be family-first. Goa will only remain a tourism destination for the family if Congress comes to power."

The senior BJP leader asserted that ex-Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader Digambar Kamat's government was known for "three As".

"First A meant Avyavastha (disorder), 2nd A meant Asthirata (instability), and last A meant Arajakta (anarchy). No state can develop with these 'As'. Only BJP can give people-first government," he added.

Shah said that former Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar who laid the foundation stone of BJP in Goa, ended the misrule of Congress in the state.

He also stated that BJP laid a strong foundation of development works in Goa and strengthened the infrastructure in the state under the 10 years of party's governance.

The Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for elevation of Goa tourism to international level.

"Goa is famous for tourism. To bring Goa's tourism on international level, a conference of BRICS countries was organized here in which the presidents of 15 countries came here. PM Modi worked to bring tourism on the international platform," Shah said.

Prior to this campaign, Shah who is on a visit to poll-bound Goa today also held a door-to-door campaign in Sanvordem town and addressed a public rally in the city. He also addressed another public rally in the Ponda city after offering prayers at Sai Baba temple in Borim town.

BJP has fielded its candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

