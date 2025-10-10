North Goa (Goa) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) police station conducted one of the biggest narcotic raids of the year, wherein they seized high-grade cocaine and ecstasy powder worth a staggering Rs 2.53 crore, an official statement said.

This is the second instance where the said Nigerian national is arrested by ANC.

The accused, identified as Chigozie Innocent Nzedigwe, aged 24 years, a Nigerian national, was out on bail since October 2024 after he was arrested by ANC last year with a variable quantity of cocaine and ecstasy.

Upon his release from jail, the ANC sleuths kept a sharp watch on the said Nigerian National. Sharp vigil was maintained on his movements, his activities through technical surveillance and human intelligence and on late Wednesday night, the ANC sleuths stormed the rented premises of the Nigerian national at Gublawada, Oxel, Siolim and seized a whopping 1.16 kgs of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 2.32 crore in the international market.

The ANC sleuths also seized 106.2 grams of ecstasy powder in the Nigerian National's rented premises, worth Rs 21.24 lakhs, all drugs together worth Rs 2,53,70,000 approximately in the international market.

The two-wheeler scooter used by the Nigerian to supply and distribute cocaine and ecstasy was also seized by the ANC, an official statement said.

The accused has been remanded to police custody for seven days by the Courts of Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) Mapusa.

Meticulous investigation is being conducted to identify the source of this massive quantity of drugs seized. Additionally, the financial trail involved is being unearthed under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Range, police said. (ANI)

