Panaji (Goa) [India], January 22 (ANI): Digambar Kamat, the Leader of Opposition in Goa Legislative Assembly, on Friday extended his support to veteran freedom fighters who are fasting unto death at Panaji's Azad Maidan, demanding government jobs for the children of freedom fighters.

The veteran fighters are namely Suresh Parodkar, 80 and Nagesh Chari, 85.

Taking to Twitter, Kamat said that the Congress party is committed to fighting for them.

"I urge the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that all efforts are made to see that all of them are accommodated in Government Service," he said in a tweet.

"If needed, let the government bend the rules to pay a tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed everything for Goa's Liberation Movement in this 60th year of Liberation of Goa," added Kamat. (ANI)

