Dudhsagar (Goa) [India], October 15 (ANI): Over 40 tourists were rescued from the Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa after a cable bridge collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday, according to an official statement.

The incident took place on Friday evening due to the heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, which resulted in the rise of water level at the waterfall.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Over 51% Say BJP Will Win Himachal Polls Again, Says ABP News-CVoter Survey.

Several parts of the state received day-long heavy to moderate rainfall.

Following the incident, 40 visitors were stranded and were assisted by the 'Drishti lifesavers' who shifted them to safe places.

Also Read | DefExpo 2022: DRDO To Showcase 430 Strategic, Tactical Weapon Systems in Gujarat.

"Today evening due to heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, the water levels at Dudhsagar waterfall increased significantly. This rise in water levels lead to the collapse of the bridge used for crossing and left over 40 visitors stranded. Drishti lifesavers stationed at the waterfall were quick to assist the individuals caught in the ordeal and assisted them to safer grounds," said an official statement by the PRO Drishti lifesavers.

Drishti Marine alerted the people not to venture into the Dudhsagar waterfalls for the next few days due to heavy rains and rising water levels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)