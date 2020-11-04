Pernem (Goa) [India], November 4 (ANI): In a surprise search operation in Goa's Arambol area, the Pernem Police on Tuesday searched 50 people to ensure that illegal activities were not being carried out.

As per Police Inspector Dalvi, the operation was carried out in order to check for migrants and foreigners who were illegally residing there. This was also done to give a warning to all the persons who rent out their premises and to all the commercial establishments.

Dalvi further said that in the coming days, more such combing operations will be carried out in other coastal areas to maintain law and order in the state. (ANI)

