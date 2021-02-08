Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Goa Police has busted a flesh trade racket that was being run at a massage parlour in Colva beach area by arresting two men and rescuing five women, a crime branch official said on Monday.

The accused duo allegedly forced the women into prostitution, the official said.

Police raided the parlour on Saturday on a tip-off, he said, adding that a case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

