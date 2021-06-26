Panaji, Jun 26 (PTI) Goa on Saturday recorded 235 fresh cases of COVID-19, which took the tally of infections to 1,65,883, an official from the state health department said.

The toll mounted to 3,032 after five patients died of the infection during the day, while 293 were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 1,60,247, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is now left with 2,604 active cases, he said.

At least 3,003 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 9,08,359, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,65,883, new cases 235, death toll 3,032, discharged 1,60,247, active cases 2,604, samples tested till date 9,08,359.

