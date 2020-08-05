Panaji, Aug 5 (PTI) At least 348 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while four patients died of the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official said.

With the detection of 348 new cases, the coastal state's COVID-19 tally has reached 7,423, the official said.

The deaths of four infected senior citizens has taken the number of fatalities in the state to 64, he said.

Apart from this, at least 173 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 5,287, the official said.

A total of 2,561 swab samples were tested on Wednesday, of which reports of 348 came out positive for the infection, while 750 reports are awaited, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,423, new cases 348, deaths 64, discharged 5,287, active cases 2.072, samples tested till date 1,39,566.

A limited number of fans were allowed into the 1,500-seat stadium court and had to follow social distancing measures.

There are also strict rules for the players, such as handling their own towels, not shaking hands with their opponents, and no autographs or photos with fans.

Juvan was spoken to by the umpire after throwing items including her visor and wristbands to the crowd.

“Obviously we get tested a lot so I understand their concern but it was actually like an instinct,” Juvan said.

“All of us that are here are negative and so I was like 'well I got the result again today' so I thought I might as well give it to them. Yeah, maybe I won't do it the next few days.” Juvan will next face Camila Giorgi, who became the fourth Italian to progress to the second round after beating Rebecca Peterson 7-5, 6-4.

Sara Errani, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini won their first-round matches on Monday.

Top-seeded Petra Martic eased into the second round with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alison Van Uytvanck. The Croatian will face Russian qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova, who beat Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-2.

“It's been such a long break and I don't think anyone knows what to expect when the real match comes," Martic said.

"I really just tried to focus on my own game and tried to enjoy the fact that we are back on court again and I think I managed both.” Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit is also through after recovering from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat Patricia Maria ?ig 6-3, 6-3.

But fifth-seeded Elise Mertens lost 6-4, 6-1 to Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who will next play Paolini.

Lucky loser Océane Dodin rallied from a set down to beat Tamara Zidanšek 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Fiona Ferro triumphed 6-2, 6-1 over Nadia Podoroska.(AP)

