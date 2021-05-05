Panaji, May 5 (PTI) With the addition of 3,496 new COVID-19 cases and 71 casualties, the tally of infections in Goa reached 1,04,398 and the toll rose to 1,443 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 2,192 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 74,991, the official said.

The coastal state is now left with 27,964 active cases, he said.

As many as 6,769 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 6,82,841, he added.

