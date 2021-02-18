Panaji, Feb 18 (PTI) As many as 52 persons tested positive for coronavirus, raising the count of infections in Goa to 54,421 on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

At least 51 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries reached 53,125 and the toll stood at 786, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 510 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 1,466 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,78,148, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,421, new cases 52, death toll 786, discharged 53,125, active cases 510, samples tested till date 4,78,148.

