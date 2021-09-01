Panaji, Sep 1 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday recorded 95 new cases of coronavirus that took its tally of infections to 1,74,050, an official from the state health department said.

At least 82 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll stands at 3,202 and the count of recoveries has risen to 1,69,959, leaving the coastal state with 889 active cases, he said.

As many as 5,109 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 12,13,926, the official added.

