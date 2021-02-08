Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Goa on Monday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 53,937,a health department official said.

With no new COVID-19 death reported during the day, the overall toll so far stood at 772, he said.

The number of recoveries in Goa reached 52,432, with 85 people being discharged during the day. The state is now left with 733 active cases, the official added.

With 1,289 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Goa went up to 4,63,300, he said.

