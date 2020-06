Panaji (Goa) [India], June 22 (ANI): Goa on Monday reported its first death due to COVID-19.

An 85-year-old woman from Morlem in North Goa, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has succumbed to the infection in the hospital.

In an audio statement, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed and said, "Today, we had our first COVID-19 death of an 85-year-old lady in my constituency, Morlem. It is the first death reported in the state. My condolences to her family."

Goa has one of the strictest testing rules and the capacity is much higher than any part of the country, Rane said. "We are doing our best in every aspect and best practices have been adopted in the state of Goa," he added. (ANI)

