Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 122 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 1,73,088 and the toll to 3,184, a health department official said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colour Variant Launched In India; Prices & Other Details Here.

A total of 111 patients discharged during the day, which raised the count of recoveries in Goa to 1,68,989 so far, leaving the state with 915 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Kalyan Singh Dies: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Dies Due to Sepsis and Multi-Organ Failure at 89.

"With 5,483 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in Goa has gone up to 11,60,150,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,088, new cases 122, death toll 3,184, discharged 1,68,989, active cases 915, samples tested till date 11,60,150.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)