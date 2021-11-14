Panaji, Nov 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,78,485 on Sunday after 18 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,374, an official said.

Also Read | Haryana Air Pollution: State Govt Shuts Schools, Bans Construction in 4 NCR Districts as Pollution Worsens.

The discharge of 40 persons during the day increased the recovery count to 1,74,870, leaving the state with 241 active cases, he informed.

Also Read | Army Personnel Nabbed by Bihar ATS for Leaking Secret Information to Pakistani Handler.

With 2,081 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,06,282, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,485, new cases 18, death toll 3374, discharged 174870, active cases 241, samples tested till date 15,06,282.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)