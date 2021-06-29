Panaji, Jun 29 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 213 and reached 1,66,449 on Tuesday, while the toll increased by two and the recovery count by 286, an official said.

The number of deaths in the state so far stands at 3,048 and the tally of those who have recovered is 1,61,160, leaving it with 2,241 active cases, he said.

With 4,088 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 9,18,054, the official informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,66,449, new cases 213, death toll 3048, discharged 161160, active cases 2241, samples tested till date 9,18,054.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)