Panaji, Apr 25 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 2,293 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 24 fatalities, taking the count of infections to 77,477 and the toll to 1,017, a health official said.

With 658 patients being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Goa went up to 62,771, the official said, adding the state is now left with 13,689 active cases.

With 5,946 new tests, the total number of tests conducted so far in Goa has gone up to 6,19,811, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 77,477, new cases 2,293, death toll 1,017, discharged 62,771, active cases 13,689, samples tested till date 6,19,811. PTI

