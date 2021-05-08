Panaji, May 8 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 3,751 on Saturday to reach 1,16,213, while the toll increased by 55 and the recovery count by 3,025 during the day, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 1,612 and the number of people discharged is 82,214, leaving it with 32,387 active cases, he added.

With 8,115 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 7,06,644.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,16,213, new cases 3751, death toll 1,612, discharged 82,214, active cases 32,387, samples tested till date 7,06,644. PTI

