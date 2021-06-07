Panaji, Jun 7 (PTI) Goa on Monday reported 418 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 13 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,59,811 and the toll to 2,840, a health official said.

With 1,162 patients being discharged during the day, the overall count of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,50,574, leaving the state with 6,397 active cases, the official said.

"With 2,745 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 8,48,687," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,59,811, new cases 418, death toll 2,840, discharged 1,50,574, active cases 6,397, samples tested till date 8,48,687.

