Panaji, Aug 16 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 62 on Monday to touch 1,72,568, while the day also saw five patients succumbing to the infection and 96 recovering, an official said.

The toll in the coastal state is 3,176 and the recovery count is 1,68,519, leaving it with 873 active cases, he said.

With 4,225 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 11,32,949, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,568, new cases 62, death toll 3176, discharged 168519, active cases 873, samples tested till date 11,32,949.

