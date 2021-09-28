Panaji, Sep 28 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,76,235 on Tuesday with the addition of 90 cases, while the day also saw five deaths and 114 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state stands at 3,308 and the recovery count is 1,72,094, leaving it with an active tally of 833, he said.

With 5,139 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 13,43,105, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,76,235, new cases 90, death toll 3308, discharged 172094, active cases 833, samples tested till date 13,43,105.

