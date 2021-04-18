Panaji, Apr 18 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 951 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, the highest in a single day, taking the tally and toll to 67,212 and 883 respectively, an official said.

So far, 59,277 people have recovered, including 531 on Sunday, leaving Goa with an active caseload of 7,052, he added.

With 3,256 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,92,007, the official added.

