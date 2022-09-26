Panaji, Sep 26 (PTI) The Goa government has decided to scrap amendments to the Town and Country Planning Act amid protests, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

In a video message, Rane said keeping the amendments in abeyance would have caused more doubts among people and that is why it is being scrapped.

Several outfits had protested outside the TCP department here on Monday claiming the move would take away green spaces and put pressure on resources. The Revolutionary Goans Party had registered its opposition to the amendments on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rane defended the amendments saying they were brought in for clarity in many regulations, especially those related to the tourism sector.

He also took a dig at protesters and said such stirs were witnessed in the state earlier against the Konkan Railway project and construction of five-star hotels.

These projects are working successfully and are helping the state's economy, the TCP minister added.

