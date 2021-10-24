Panaji, Oct 24 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday claimed the Goa unit of the Trinamool Congress posted a cartoon on Twitter that showed party supremo Mamata Banerjee trying to crush Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant under her foot.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Says Phase of COVID-19 Pandemic Almost Over in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Delhi Logs 37 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

A statement by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's office claimed the tweet by the AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) was deleted immediately. The CMO has circulated the screenshot of the purported tweet.

Goa TMC leader Yatish Naik didn't answer phone calls.

The screenshot shows a huge foot in a blue-bordered white saree wearing a slipper about to crush the PM, Shah, and Sawant.

“BJP takes strong objection to cartoon released by TMC. The TMC has deleted the tweet showing Goa CM, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah under Mamata's chappal with the intention to crush them," the statement said.

The cartoon with the punchline "Haters Beware! She is Coming" was posted ahead of Banerjee's visit to election-bound Goa on October 28.

“Having murdered, raped and tortured BJP workers in Bengal, TMC plans to further their agenda of crushing people and democracy in Goa. On behalf of the people of Goa, we condemn such blatant display of violent tendencies,” the Goa unit of BJP tweeted.

BJP's Goa unit general secretary Narendra Sawaikar tweeted the “Post-poll violence in WB is the true colour of the TMC and its leadership. With the blessings of Devi Shri Shantadurga, Goans are wise enough to understand and do that which subserves Goa's interest.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)