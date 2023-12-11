Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) The Goa government will conduct aerial surveillance through drones at wildlife sanctuaries and forest areas to track movement and curb forest fires, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

The state government is also taking the help of Forest Survey of India to monitor the movement in these areas, he added.

"Around 600 existing trackers would be given refresher training by December 31 to get them ready to tackle any disaster in wildlife areas and forests. A total of 76.5 hectares was affected due to forest fires last year. These would be revived by planting indigenous plants. We plan to undertake plantation on 365 hectares," he said.

District collectors have been asked to issue notification warning people against fire in the forest areas, Rane said.

