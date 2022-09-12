Panaji, Sep 12 (PTI) A shortage of policemen was giving rise to illegal activities on Goa's beaches, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

Activities of unauthorised touts, guides and hawkers must be curbed and tourists driving their vehicles on beaches despite it being prohibited must be penalised, he told reporters.

Speaking after chairing a meeting with coastal belt MLAs of the state, he said, "There is a shortage of tourism security force, which needs to be addressed through a policy. For the upcoming tourist season, we should be ready with the number of police required to patrol beaches."

He said a meeting of deputy superintendents of police who have beaches under their jurisdiction will be called soon to discuss the issue.

The state government wants to eradicate illegalities on beaches and give visitors the best experience, the minister added.

The move would include providing tourist guides with proper certification courses and ensuring only these are allowed to be part of the business.

