Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Speaking to the reporters in Pampore, Abdullah said, "It is sad that bombs are being blasted in mosques now... I regret this incident... Blasts are happening everywhere."

At least 31 people died, with 169 injured, after a suicide bombing at an Imambargah in Islamabad during Friday prayers, according to a report by Dawn citing the authorities.

According to Dawn, the explosion occurred at the Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra in the Tarlai area.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Shia community held a candlelight march to pay tribute to the victims of the suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, a protester demanded that the Pakistan Army bring the guilty to justice. "We held this candle march against the attack that happened in Islamabad, Pakistan, in which people were martyred while reading namaz. We have demanded that the Pakistan Army bring the guilty to justice."

Another protestor said, "The protest and the candle march were held against those who were killed in the terror attack in Pakistan. This has not happened in Pakistan for the first time."

The Ministry of External Affairs has also condemned the bombing, which claimed several lives, while calling the accusations made by the neighbouring country against India in the incident as "baseless" and "pointless".

In a statement issued, MEA said, "The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable, and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless." (ANI)

